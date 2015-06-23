Marshall is last man standing in Intervals

Aaron Marshall is the last man standing in Intervals after parting company with guitarist Lukas Guyader and drummer Anup Sastry.

It comes six months after singer Mike Semensky was sacked, following which they launched a search for a new vocalist, only for Marshall to decide he wanted to continue as an instrumental band.

Now it seems he was alone in his desire to work without a singer, and Guyader and Sastry have moved on.

Marshall is working on a new Intervals album, which will feature Protest The Hero’s Cameron McLellan on bass and former Periphery drummer Travis Orbin.

He had heart surgery earlier this year and reports he was always reluctant to move away from Intervals’ all-instrumental roots.

Marshall says: “In January 2015, I underwent heart surgery. I was rattled, to say the least. This was a very dark time for me, but all I could think about was how strong I was going to be when I came back, and how badly I want to make a new record.

“Months went by, as I spent day in, day out, writing new songs. It was becoming clear that the dynamic had changed and communication was at an all time low. Admittedly, that’s a two way street.

“Once we finally all touched base, it was very clear that everyone’s expectations for this record were quite opposed and after talking it out, we decided that it would be best to part ways.”

He adds that he wishes the pair the best, saying: “They helped me make this thing a reality and together, we accomplished more than I could have imagined. I love those dudes like brothers and I wish them the absolute best. Sometimes, that’s how things go. People change, everyone has different goals and expectations.”

Marshall hasn’t revealed when the album is likely to be released, but Intervals are scheduled to play at Heavy Montreal, Canada on August 7. The band released debut album A Voice Within last year.