Ink your own Jester with Mark Wilkinson's official colouring book!

Marillion artist Mark Wilkinson to releases his own rock'n'roll colouring book in August

Mark Wilkinson colouring book cover
(Image credit: Mark Wilkinson)

Mark Wilkinson, the artist behind some of Marillion and Fish's most famous album art, has released his first fully official colouring book via Rock N’ Roll Colouring. It contains 25 classic rock and heavy metal designs, including the iconic Jester and uninked outlines from Misplaced Childhood.

Says Wilkinson, “I’m honoured to take my place amongst the other artists featured in this series, as many have inspired me over the years. Rock N’ Roll Colouring have a passion for album cover art, and we’ve worked hard to include a wide variety of my record sleeves in this book. I look forward to seeing these line drawings come to life again in different ways.” 

As well as the standard edition, fans will also be able to pre-order a special edition with a limited hand-numbered card signed by the artist. It's available exclusively through Eyesore Merch.

Meanwhile, Mark Wilkinson will be exhibiting a selection of his original artwork at the RAM Gallery at Bloodstock Festival in Derbyshire between August 11 and 14.

Mark Wilkinson colouring book cover 2022

(Image credit: Press)

Mark Wilkinson colouring book inside 2022

(Image credit: Press)
