In This Moment split with drummer Tom Hane

In This Moment have split with drummer Tom Hane, as he goes in search of creative happiness.

He replaced original member Jeff Fabb in 2011 and appeared on their last two albums, 2012’s Blood and 2014’s Black Widow.

Hane confirmed the move after having kept quiet at the request of Maria Brink and co – now he says: “Seeing how it’s out in the open now, I’ll explain.

“I have had an amazing four years with some amazing people, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. However, I have struggled to be truly happy creatively.

“The reason I started music was because it made me happy. I didn’t want to stay for the wrong reasons.”

He adds: “This will not be a departure from music for me. I have some great things on the horizon and I hope you will join me in my new journey. I’d like to thank every single person, fan and colleague that made the years so special. You all mean the world to me.”

In This Moment launch a European tour in May, including four UK dates, before heading to North America in July.