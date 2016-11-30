In Flames lose bassist Peter Iwers

In Flames bassist Peter Iwers has left the band after a 20-year tenure with the group.

He announced that he was departing “to pursue other endeavours” – and has also confirmed their current US tour will be his last with the Swedish outfit.

Iwers says: “It has been almost 20 years of fun, and I am eternally grateful to you all for all the support you have given me and the rest of the guys throughout all these years. You made it all possible. Now is the time for me to move on with other musical and non-musical adventures.

“I wish the very best to Niclas, Anders, Bjorn and Joe. Hope to see all you Jesterheads down the road in future.”

In Flames released their 12th album Battles earlier this month. They streamed Through My Eyes, The Truth and The End from the record.

