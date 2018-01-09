Immortal complete work on new album

Immortal report that they’ve finished work on their ninth studio album.

The follow-up to 2009’s All Shall Fall will be their first without vocalist and guitarist Olve Eikemo, aka Abbath, who split acrimoniously with the Norwegian outfit in 2015.

The as-yet-untitled album has been produced by Peter Tägtgren, who was also behind the desk on At The Heart Of Winter, Damned In Black, Sons Of Northern Darkness and All Shall Fall. He also plays bass on the record.

Vocalist and guitarist Demonaz and drummer Horgh say: “We have put a massive amount of energy into this, and wanted to deliver our absolutely best.

“It has been a pleasure to finish the studio process and most of all being stoked about the final result. Peter Tägtgren has done an outstanding job in producing and mixing it.

“We now look forward to have it released, and are excited to share our ninth full-length with you all.”

While no firm launch date has been confirmed, it will arrive later this year via Nuclear Blast Records, with the band revealing the names of the tracks. See details below.

Immortal ninth album tracklist

Northern Chaos Gods Into Battle Ride Gates To Blashyrkh Grim And Dark Called To Ice Where Mountains Rise Blacker Of Worlds Mighty Ravendark

