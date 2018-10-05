Imagine Dragons return with new album Origins

Imagine Dragons have announced that they’ll release their new studio album next month.

It’s titled Origins and it’s set to arrive on November 9 via KIDinaKORNER/Polydor Records.

Origins is described as a sister album to 2017’s Evolve, with frontman Dan Reynolds explaining: “It’s about seeking new ground but also appreciating your roots. When we create, we create with no boundaries, no rules.

"We find it thrilling to make music that feels different and new to us.”

The music on Origins will blend rock, hip-hop, pop and folk and will also include the hit singles Natural and Zero.

To mark the announcement, Imagine Dragons have released a trailer for the album, which can be watched below.

In the clip, Reynolds says: “We finished Evolve and there was a lot of clarity on that record, both sonically and as a band – and we just keep creating.

“We had these songs that we created after Evolve, where we thought we could wait a couple of years like bands are supposed to, but then it’s going to be irrelevant to us because in two years we’re going to be in a different place.

“So we just thought, ‘Well, this is a new world of music, why don’t we put it out right now?’"

Origins is now available to pre-order, although a full tracklist has still to be revealed.