Imagine Dragons release anthemic new single Natural

Imagine Dragons have released a brand new single titled Natural.

It’s a standalone track and it’s been chosen as the anthem for ESPN’s coverage of the upcoming American college football season.

Vocalist Dan Reynolds says of the song: “Living in a dog-eat-dog world can bring out the worst in you, and sometimes, the best.

“It would be a lie to tell you I haven’t become somewhat skeptical about some things in the last decade of my life. However, I believe that when you truly learn to love yourself, the judging eyes and hateful words become meaningless.

“Natural is about finding yourself and being willing and able to stand up to whatever adversity comes your way.”

It’s also been revealed that Imagine Dragons will perform the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night.

Imagine Dragons are currently on the second leg of their Evolve World Tour. They have several dates remaining in the US and will then head to Europe for further live shows next month.

Find further details below.

Imagine Dragons 2018 Evolve World Tour

Jul 18: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Jul 21: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Jul 22: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Jul 24: Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 26: Bozeman Bobcat Stadium, MT

Jul 28: Salt Lake City Loveloud 2018, UT

Jul 30: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Aug 01: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 04: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 05: New Orleans Smoothie King Centre, LA

Aug 07: Orange Beach The Amphitheatre At The Wharf, AL

Aug 09: West palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 10: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union, FL

Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 22: Zurich Open Air, Switzerland

Aug 25: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands

Aug 29: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 31: Kiev NSC Olympic, Ukraine

Sep 08: Madrid Dcode 2018, Spain

Oct 20: Frisco Toyota Stadium, TX