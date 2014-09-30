Ill Nino drop I’m Not The Enemy

New Jersey metal outfit Ill Nino have released a video for I’m Not The Enemy.

It’s lifted from their seventh studio album Till Death, La Familia which launched earlier this year via Victory Records.

The promo was shot on the streets of LA and frontman Cristian Machado says he wanted the video to represent different sides of society.

He says: “We wanted something traditional and classic that represented the every day struggle between the good side of society, the bad side and the judged side.”

Bassist Lazaro Pina previously called the follow-up to 2012’s Epidemia a “courageous record” and insisted it showed a different side to the band.

He said: “Cristian sings like he’s never sung before, even innovating a new heavy style of singing and a new melodic style. I think it’s a courageous record – it definitely doesn’t sound like any other previous record. It’s Ill Nino demonstrating an additional style.”

The band head out on tour in November and have lined up two UK dates. They’ll play Wolverhampton Slade Rooms on November 28 and London’s Garage on November 29.