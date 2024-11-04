Iggy Pop announces huge London show for summer 2025

Iggy Pop has announced details of a huge London show for next summer. The punk pioneer and Stooges founder will be heading to north London on Wednesday 28 May for a night at Alexandra Palace, a suitably regal setting for rock’n’roll royalty.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday 8 November at 9am, with the set promising to pull from songs across Pop’s storied career as both a solo artist and Stooges frontman. Head here for more details.

The singer has been in fine form of late, with his last appearance in the capital in 2023 as part of the Dog Day Afternoon event at London’s Crystal Palace Park earning rave reviews. That day, Blondie and the Billy Idol, Tony James, Steve Jones and Paul Cook-featuring supergroup Generation Sex joined him on the bill.

Pop’s last record Every Loser came out in 2023. Produced by Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne collaborator Andrew Watt, it featured appearances from Duff McKagan and Chad Smith and was a return to a more barbed, rock sound after 2019’s experimental effort Free.