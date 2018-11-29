Trending

Idles to auction art collection to raise money for Samaritans

By Louder  

After the band’s successful art exhibitions in London, New York and Paris - Idles will auction all 18 pieces of art to raise money for Samaritans

(Image: © Tom Ham)

Earlier this year, Idles held pop-up art exhibitions in London, New York and Paris to raise money for Samaritans.

There were a total of 18 pieces of one-off art created by 10 artists, with each inspired by tracks from the band’s latest album Joy As An Act Of Resistance, which also features the song Samaritans.

It’s now been revealed that all 18 pieces will be auctioned, with the money raised once again going to the charity.

The auction will go live from 9am GMT on Friday, December 7, and will stagger the end times of the actions every 15 minutes from 6pm on Sunday, December 9.

Samaritans CEO Ruth Sutherland says: “We are really delighted and grateful that Idles are auctioning this fantastic artwork, inspired by the Samaritans track, to support the service our volunteers provide for people. 

“Hopefully it will raise awareness of what Samaritans does, and encourage people to look after their own well-being and that of their friends and family, as well as helping Samaritans to be there for people when they need it.”

To bid on the artwork, visit the auction website, while all 18 lots can be flicked through below.

Idles will head out on tour next year.

Image 1 of 18

Joy as an Act of Resistance cover

Joy as an Act of Resistance cover
Image 2 of 18

Colossus by Nigel Talbot

Colossus by Nigel Talbot
Image 3 of 18

Never Fight a Man With a Perm by Robin Stewart

Never Fight a Man With a Perm by Robin Stewart
Image 4 of 18

I’m Scum' by Joe Talbot

I’m Scum' by Joe Talbot
Image 5 of 18

Danny Nedelko by Tao Lashley-Burnley

Danny Nedelko by Tao Lashley-Burnley
Image 6 of 18

Love Song by Elizabeth Cater

Love Song by Elizabeth Cater
Image 7 of 18

June by Elizabeth Cater and Joe Talbot

June by Elizabeth Cater and Joe Talbot
Image 8 of 18

Samaritans by Joe Talbot

Samaritans by Joe Talbot
Image 9 of 18

Television by Tao Lashley-Burnley

Television by Tao Lashley-Burnley
Image 10 of 18

Great by Ed Barrett

Great by Ed Barrett
Image 11 of 18

Gram Rock by Orlando Weeks

Gram Rock by Orlando Weeks
Image 12 of 18

Cry to Me by Huw Good

Cry to Me by Huw Good
Image 13 of 18

Rottweiler by Tao Lashley-Burnley

Rottweiler by Tao Lashley-Burnley
Image 14 of 18

AAcohol by Joe Talbot

AAcohol by Joe Talbot
Image 15 of 18

I Dream Guillotine by Chris Nicholls

I Dream Guillotine by Chris Nicholls
Image 16 of 18

Mercedes Marxist by Russel Oliver

Mercedes Marxist by Russel Oliver
Image 17 of 18

Idles Centrefold by Tom Ham

Idles Centrefold by Tom Ham
Image 18 of 18

Joy as an Act of Resistance Back Cover

Joy as an Act of Resistance Back Cover

