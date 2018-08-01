IDLES announce pop-up art exhibition in aid of Samaritans charity

IDLES have announced a pop-up art exhibition in order to raise money for mental health charity Samaritans.

The gallery will contain 18 contributions from 10 artists, inspired by each of the songs on upcoming album Joy As An Act Of Resistance. All proceeds made by the sale of the artwork will go to Samaritans.

The announcement follows the release of single Samaritans last week, a song which takes aim at the pressures of modern masculinity, and the effects that has on the mental health of men.

On the track, vocalist Joe Talbot says: "There's been a long line of bullshit that has pushed men into a corner, where simple masking becomes a trope of masculinity and a catalyst for insanity.

"What we wear, what we eat, what razor we use, high performance chewing gum, go faster shampoo, how we treat women, how we treat ourselves, how we die. I truly believe that masculinity has gone from an evolution of cultural praxis to a disease. I wanted to encourage a conversation about gender roles by writing this song."

The exhibition will be held at HM Electrics Gallery in north London on August 30-31. Entry will be between 12-8pm, and the exhibition is free for all to attend.

The band have also announced a run of live in-store dates in support of the album – you can find them at the bottom of the page.

30 Aug: Banquet Records, London, UK

31 Aug: Rough Trade, Bristol, UK (3pm)

31 Aug: Rough Trade, Bristol, UK (7pm)

03 Sep: Pie and Vinyl, Portsmouth, UK (1pm)

03 Sep: Resident, Brighton, UK (6.30pm)

04 Sep: Rough Trade East, London, UK

05 Sep: Record Junkee, Sheffield, UK (1pm)

05 Sep: Rough Trade, Nottingham, UK (7.30pm)

06 Sep: Crash Records, Leeds, UK (1pm)

06 Sep: FOPP, Manchester, UK (5.30pm)

07 Sep: Spiller Records, Cardiff, UK