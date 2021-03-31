Idles announce two new UK shows, to take place on the same day

Having recently rescheduled their entire UK and European tour until 2022, Idles have announced two new UK shows for the same date in September.

The band will play an afternoon slot at the inaugural Wide Awake festival at London”s Brockwell Park on September 3, before headlining an Idles On The Downs event in their hometown that same evening.

Tickets for the Wide Awake festival, which also features The Murder Capital, Goat Girl, Shame, Black Midi, Dream Wife and more, are on sale now. Pre-sale tickets for the Idles On The Downs show in Bristol will go on sale on April 1 at 9am.

⚡️NEW 2021 SHOWS⚡️Thrilled to announce that we're playing 2⃣outdoor gigs on Fri 3 Sept 2021!📢Friday night is BRISTOL‼️⏰GENERAL SALE 9AM FRI 2 APRILhttps://t.co/crAMwwI0O7⏰PRESALE 9AM THURS 1 APRIL Sign up to our mailing list for access https://t.co/QNRrhwyfCS pic.twitter.com/WRHUjUPDAgMarch 31, 2021 See more

Idles’ lengthy UK and European tour, scheduled to begin in May and run through to July, will now kick off in January 2022, with four shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.