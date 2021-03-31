Trending

Idles announce two new UK shows, to take place on the same day

Bristol punk quintet Idles will play two outdoor shows on the same day in September

A portrait of Idles
(Image credit: Tom Ham)

Having recently rescheduled their entire UK and European tour until 2022, Idles have announced two new UK shows for the same date in September. 

The band will play an afternoon slot at the inaugural Wide Awake festival at London”s Brockwell Park on September 3, before headlining an Idles On The Downs event in their hometown that same evening.

Tickets for the Wide Awake festival, which also features The Murder Capital, Goat Girl, Shame, Black Midi, Dream Wife and more, are on sale now. Pre-sale tickets for the Idles On The Downs show in Bristol will go on sale on April 1 at 9am

Idles’ lengthy UK and European tour, scheduled to begin in May and run through to July, will now kick off in January 2022, with four shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.