Idles announce In Conversation With Joe Talbot events, featuring Q&A sessions

Idles' Joe Talbot has announced that he will be speaking at a run of Q&A evenings across the UK later this year, titled In Conversation With Joe Talbot.

The events, hosted by Creation Records head Alan McGee, will see the frontman speaking with fans in a Q&A format across multiple dates from November through to December.

Kicking off in The Y Theatre in Leicester on November 19, Talbot will then be heading off to The Foundry in Sheffield on November 20, before finally wrapping up with two shows in London on December 4.

The selection of dates will arrive following the release of Idles' new album Crawler, due out on November 12 via Partisan. According to a press release, Talbot will be “taking the opportunity to sit down and discuss the record in greater detail" at each "intimate" session.

Idles, who are currently in the midst of a sold-out North American tour, will be setting off to the UK and Ireland in early 2022 for a run of sold-out shows, starting with four nights at Brixton's O2 Academy in London, from January 16.

Tickets for the Q&A shows are available to purchase now.

(Image credit: Joe Talbot)

Jan 16: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jan 17: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jan 19: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jan 21: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 22: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jan 24: Vicar Street, Dublin, IE

Jan 25: Vicar Street, Dublin, IE

Jan 26: Vicar Street, Dublin, IE

Jan 28: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Jan 29: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Jan 30: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Feb 01: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Feb 02: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Feb 03: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Feb 04: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Feb 05: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK