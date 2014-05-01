Idiom to release new EP in the next issue of Metal Hammer

Following the release of the band's Movement record with Metal Hammer earlier this year, we're proud announce that we'll be giving away Idiom's Same Old Songs EP for free in the next issue!

If you’re a subscriber of Metal Hammer or if you pick up the mag in WHSmith, you’ll be able to get your hands on the new five-track EP from the Exeter alt-metallers, Idiom. And the title track features none other than Skindred’s Benji Webbe on guest vocal duty, along with Sean Smith from The Blackout.

On working with Idiom, Benji said: “Having the chance to lay some vocals on one of Idiom’s tracks was amazing. I dug them the very first time I saw them. They ain’t in a scene; they are a little like Skindred in that way.”

For a taster of the new EP, check out the video below. And you can catch Idiom at the following dates:

08-May Milton Keynes – Craufurd Arms

09-May Stoke – Sugarmill

11-May Glasgow – Ivory Blacks

12-May Manchester – Sound Control

13-May York – Duchess

14-May London – Barfly

15-May St Albans – The Horn

16-May Southend – Chinnerys

17-May Nottingham – Rock City Basement (Hey Hey Hey Club)

25-May Plymouth – White Rabbit