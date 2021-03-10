Ian Anderson to host live online Q+A tomorrow

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson will host an 'ask me anything' Q+A session on the website Reddit website tomorrow at 4.30PM (GMT).

The Q+A will hosted from the r/IAmA Subreddit page and the link where fans can ask their questions will be posted tomorrow at the Jethro Tull Facebook page tomorrow ahead of the Q+A. Everything starts on the Reddit site from 4.30PM (GMT)/5pm (CET)/11.30AM (EST)/8.30 (PST).

Jethro Tull recently announce the release of a new three-disc/three DVD version of 1980's A album. The A (A La Mode) 40th Anniversary Edition will be released through Rhino Records on April 16.

Pre-order A (A La Mode) 40th Anniversary Edition.