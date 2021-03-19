Ian Anderson celebrates Jethro Tull's Aqualung at 50 at 5pm today

Jethro Tull released Aqualung 50 years ago today. The album went a long way to establishing the band as one of the leading lights of the then burgeoning progressive rock scene and helped establish Tull as a stadium act in America.

The album, Tull's fourth studio album, peaked at No. 4 in the UK album charts and is Jethro Tull's best-selling album, selling more than seven million units worldwide. It's been streamed over 80 million times!

Today, Ian Anderson will be celebrating the anniversary of the album with a special livestream on the Jethro Tull YouTube channel, where he'll be playing the album and discussing every track.

Prog Magazine featured the story of Aqualung in our last issue, which you can still buy here.

The stream starts at 5pm (GMT)/6pm CET)/1PM (EST)/10PM PT). You can watch via the link below.

Watch Aqualung livestream.