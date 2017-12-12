Iamthemorning’s Gleb Kolyadin teams up with Marillion’s Steve Hogarth

Iamthemorning pianist Gleb Kolyadin has teamed up with Marillion vocalist Steve Hogarth for a new solo track titled The Best Of Days.

It will feature on Kolyadin’s upcoming self-titled album, which is scheduled to arrive on February 23 via Kscope.

Along with the Marillion frontman, the record will feature guest appearances from artists including Gavin Harrison, Nick Beggs, Theo Travis, Mick Moss and Jordan Rudess.

Speaking about The Best Of Days, Hogarth says: “Gleb is a beautiful pianist and a great musician. I was invited to collaborate on his new solo album and my mind was made up as soon as I heard the music.”

The album is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Main picture: Alexander Kuznetcov

Gleb Kolyadin solo album tracklist

Insight Astral Architecture White Dawn Kaleidoscope Eidolon Into The Void The Room Confluence Constellation/The Bell Echo/Sigh/Strand Penrose Stairs Storyteller The Best Of Days

