Hugh Syme exhibition to open in Los Angeles in June

Canadian Juno Award-winnng graphic designer Hugh Syme, best known for his long working relationship with Rush, as well as working with the likes of Dream Theater, Queensryche, Flying Colors, Arena, Whitesnake, Megadeth, Def Leppard and more over the years, is to have an exhibition of his work open in Los Angeles in June.

Hugh Syme: Imagine This will open at the Musichead Gallery on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles from June 1. it will be the third in a series of gallery openings for Syme, having hosted stops in Indianapolis in 2019 and Austin in 2022.

"Hugh Syme's imagery has elevated the world of album cover art by giving visually reflective meaning to the music inside the package. He provides a deeper connection with stunningly creative works," says Sam Milgrom, Founder/Curator at Musichead Gallery.

The exhibition will run from June 1 through July 5, will include a selection of some of Syme’s best-known works, as well as a large assortment of original artwork from his portfolio. Prints will be available for purchase, and the gallery will continue to include an ongoing assortment of works by Syme following the exhibition’s end. A special collection of four limited edition prints will also be made available at entry level pricing at the Musichead Gallery.

Get tickets.