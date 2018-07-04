Hugh Cornwell announces new album Monster

Hugh Cornwell has announced that he’ll release his new album Monster later this year.

It’ll arrive on October 5 after the former Stranglers vocalist and guitarist signed a new record deal with Sony Music.

The record will feature 10 tracks that have been written about some of the 20th century’s “most remarkable and infamous people” both “heroes and villains” including animator Ray Harryhausen, Lou Reed, Mose Allison, Evel Knievel, Hedy Lamarr, Sgt Bilko star Phil Silvers, Benito Mussolini and Robert Mugabe.

Cornwell says: “These are people who have defied categorisation. I’ve spent my whole life trying to defy categorisation.

“If someone wants to put me into some sort of a box, I'll do my best to defy it. You could call it being obstreperous, but it’s also got something to do with being drawn to people who are dichotomous.”

The track La Grande Dame was inspired by Cornwell’s 98-year-old mother Winifred who is described as a hero to locals for swimming up to six times a day at Hampstead ponds. However, to Cornwell’s family she was “the villain who kept them all in check.”

The idea behind the whole album stemmed from this juxtaposition between the two perceptions of her.

Monster will come bundled with a disc of re-recorded acoustic Stranglers tracks titled Restoration, featuring songs including Outside Tokyo, Don’t Bring Harry and Let Me Down Easy.

Cornwell will head out on the road across there UK in November in support of the record. Find details below.

Hugh Cornwell - Monster

1. Pure Evel

2. La Grande Dame

3. The Most Beautiful Girl in Hollywood

4. Mosin’

5. Mr. Leather

6. Bilko

7. Robert

8. Monster

9. Attack of the Major Sevens

10. Duce Coochie Man

Restoration

1. Outside Tokyo

2. Let Me Down Easy

3. Souls

4. Don’t Bring Harry

5. Goodbye Toulouse

6. Ships That Pass In The Night

7. Never Say Goodbye

8. No More Heroes

9. Big in America

10. Always The Sun

Hugh Cornwell - Monster

Hugh Cornwell returns with his brand new studio album Monster - inspired by some of the 20th century’s “most remarkable and infamous people." The album also comes with a collection of acoustic versions of Stranglers classics.View Deal

Hugh Cornwell 2018 UK tour dates

Nov 01: Southend Chinnerys

Nov 02: Stoke Sugarmill

Nov 03: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 04: Oxford Academy 2

Nov 06: Islington Academy

Nov 07: Bristol Fleece

Nov 08: Chester Live Rooms

Nov 09: Kendal Brewery Arts

Nov 10: Clitheroe Grand

Nov 11: Stockton Georgian Theatre

Nov 13: Newcastle Cluny

Nov 14: Glasgow Oran Mor

Nov 15: Dundee Beat Generator

Nov 16: Dumfries The Venue

Nov 17: York Fibbers

Nov 18: Brighton Concorde 2