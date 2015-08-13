HRH Blues 2 lineup revealed

Bernie Marsden and The Yardbirds are among the acts confirmed for next year’s HRH Blues festival.

The event – sponsored by The Blues magazine – takes place at the Sheffield O2 Academy on April 16 and 17, 2016. Also in the lineup are Dr Feelgood, Ten Years After, Mick Moody, Larry Miller and Pat McManus.

The Gravestones, Pig Iron, Pontus Snibb, Vargas Blues Band, Rob Tognoni, Henry’s Funeral Shoe and Sugarman Sam & The Voodoo Men round off the lineup.

The festival runs for 12 hours each day and accommodation at nearby hotels is also available. For tickets and full information, visit the dedicated website.