Hostage Calm go the distance

US band Hostage Calm have released a promo of A Thousand Miles Away From Here.

It’s taken from Die On Stage which launched last week via Run For Cover Records.

Frontman Chris Martin says: “It’s just a classic song about leaving, about problems reaching a breaking point. That’s why it’s a crushing two minutes – it’s the last straw, the final moment, the decision.”

The band have lined up 12 shows in the UK and Ireland next year with Man Overboard.

Apr 24: London O2 Academy Islington

Apr 25: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Apr 26: Bristol Exchange

Apr 28: Leicester Scholar Bar

Apr 29: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Apr 30: Newcastle Think Tank

May 01: Glasgow Audio

May 02: Manchester Pinky Swear Festival

May 03: Leeds The Key Club

May 05: Belfast Sub

May 06: Dublin Fibber Magees

May 30: Liverpool Fury Fest

Die On Stage tracklist