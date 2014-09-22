Hostage Calm go the distance

US band Hostage Calm have released a promo of A Thousand Miles Away From Here.
It’s taken from Die On Stage which launched last week via Run For Cover Records.
Frontman Chris Martin says: “It’s just a classic song about leaving, about problems reaching a breaking point. That’s why it’s a crushing two minutes – it’s the last straw, the final moment, the decision.”
The band have lined up 12 shows in the UK and Ireland next year with Man Overboard.
Tour dates
Apr 24: London O2 Academy Islington
Apr 25: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Apr 26: Bristol Exchange
Apr 28: Leicester Scholar Bar
Apr 29: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Apr 30: Newcastle Think Tank
May 01: Glasgow Audio
May 02: Manchester Pinky Swear Festival
May 03: Leeds The Key Club
May 05: Belfast Sub
May 06: Dublin Fibber Magees
May 30: Liverpool Fury Fest
Die On Stage tracklist
When You Know
A Thousand Miles Away From Here
Love Against!
Someone Else
Fallen Angel
Your Head/Your Heart
Raised
12⁄31
Darling You
Past Ideas Of The Future