Holy Grail's Time Of Pride And Peril due in February

Holy Grail have revealed that their third album will be released early next year.
Times Of Pride And Peril is due on February 12, 2016, via Prosthetic Records. A short teaser video for the album can be viewed below. It’ll be available for pre-order from January 8.
The follow-up to 2013’s Ride The Void was recorded earlier this year with Grammy Award-winning producer John Spiker, who’s previously worked with Tenacious D and Filter.
Holy Grail head out on a US tour this month.
HOLY GRAIL US WINTER TOUR 2015⁄2016
Dec 04: Scottsdale Pub Rock, AZ
Dec 05: Albuquerque Sister Bar, NM
Dec 07: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX
Dec 08: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar n’ Grill, TX
Dec 09: Oklahoma City The Conservatory, OK
Dec 10: Kansas City Riot Room, MO
Dec 11: Denver Casselman’s Bar & Venue, CO
Dec 12: Salt Lake City The Loading Dock, UT
Dec 13: Las Vegas Dive Bar, NV
Dec 16: Hollywood The Roxy, CA
Dec 18: San Francisco Slim’s, CA
Feb 09: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX
Feb 11: San Antonio Fitzgerald’s, TX
Feb 12: Houston Scout Bar, TX
Feb 14: Little Rock Juanita’s, AR
Feb 16: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Feb 17: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL
Feb 18: Orlando Backbooth, FL
Feb 19: St Petersburg The State Theatre, FL