Holy Grail in Sudden Death promo

Holy Grail have released a video for their track Sudden Death.

The song is taken from the band’s third album Times Of Pride And Peril, which was issued this month via Prosthetic Records.

The promo for Sudden Death was produced and directed by Tyler Bradberry, while the album was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer John Spiker, known for his work with Filter and Tenacious D.

Holy Grail are on the road in support of former Megadeth man Marty Friedman and launch a North American tour with Black Tusk later this month.

Feb 16: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA (with Marty Friedman)

Feb 17: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL (with Marty Friedman)

Feb 18: Orlando Backbooth, FL (with Marty Friedman)

Feb 19: St Petersburg The State Theatre, FL (with Marty Friedman)

Feb 20: Ocala O’Malley’s Alley, FL

Feb 22: Greenville Gottrocks, SC

Feb 23: Charlotte Milestone, NC (with Black Tusk)

Feb 24: Richmond 25 Watt, VA (with Black Tusk)

Feb 25: Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie, PA (with Black Tusk)

Feb 26: Somerville Once Ballroom, MA (with Black Tusk)

Feb 27: New York St Vitus, NY (with Black Tusk)

Feb 29: Burlington Nectar’s, VT (with Black Tusk)

Mar 01: Quebec Le Cercle, QC (with Black Tusk)

Mar 02: Montreal Foufounes Electriques, QC (with Black Tusk)

Mar 03: Toronto Hard Luck, ON (with Black Tusk)

Mar 04: Detroit Berserker Fest, MI (with Black Tusk)

Mar 05: Chicago Reggie’s IL (with Black Tusk)

Mar 06: Madison High Noon Saloon, WI (with Black Tusk)

Mar 07: Minneapolis Triple Rock, MN (with Black Tusk)

Mar 08: Fargo The Aquarium, ND (with Black Tusk)

Mar 09: Winnipeg Windsor Hotel, MB (with Black Tusk)

Mar 11: Saskatoon Amigo’s Cantina, SK (with Black Tusk)

Mar 12: Edmonton Brixx, AB (with Black Tusk)

Mar 13: Calgary Palomino, AB (with Black Tusk)

Mar 14: Kamloops The Office, BC (with Black Tusk)

Mar 16: Vancouver The Biltmore, BC (with Black Tusk)

Mar 19: Portland Panic Room, OR (with Black Tusk)

Mar 20: Bend Volcanic Theater Pub, OR (with Black Tusk)

Mar 22: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA (with Black Tusk)

Mar 23: San Francisco DNA Lounge, CA (with Black Tusk)

Mar 24: Los Angeles Viper Room, CA (with Black Tusk)