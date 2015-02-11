Hollywood Undead unveil Day Of The Dead

Los Angeles rap-rock veterans Hollywood Undead will release their fourth album, Day Of The Dead, on March 30 via Interscope Records

The band previewed the project last autumn with release of the title track as a digital single, just weeks before they performed live at the Brixton 02 Academy in London – one of four UK shows as part of a sold-out European tour.

The group will issue another preview to the follow-up to 2013’s Notes From The Underground when they unveil five new tracks – beginning with Usual Suspects – on February 17. Album pre-orders will start the same day with fans immediately receiving a download of the title track and a new song.

Hollywood Undead will perform a special pre-release US club tour starting on March 9 in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale today and the band is offering an early digital delivery of the new album to fans who purchase a ticket.

