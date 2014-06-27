Hoglan & Popson back with PBF supergroup

Supergroup Pitch Black Forecast are set to release their second album.

The band, formed by Jason Popson – aka J Mann from Mushroomhead – and Gene Hoglan from Testament, last released an album in 2008. Absentee was the band’s debut album and was followed up by a 2012 EP, Burning In Water…Drowning In Flame.

Absentee is now out of print and the new, as yet untitled record, will include new versions of existing Pitch Black Forest songs.

It will be released on Ferocious Records after the band signed new deal with the Ohio-based label. It will once again feature guest vocals from Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and will also feature Devin Townsend and M Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold.

Popson says: “This record is a compilation of my favourite Pitch Black Forecast songs, which are remixed with additional tracking and far closer to my initial vision. The funny thing about side projects is the time frame in which you must deliver, sometimes things are rushed and unfocused. With this release, we’ve trimmed the fat and took our time compiling what I consider the definitive Pitch Black Forecast release.”