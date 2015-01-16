Hit The Deck festival returns for 2015

The Hit The Deck festival will return to Bristol and Nottingham this year, organisers have confirmed.

The indoor event takes place across five venues in each city on April 25 & 26. And among the first batch of artists to be confirmed on the bill are Skindred, Frnkiero And The Cellabration, While She Sleeps and Cancer Bats.

Other artists announced are A Great Big Pile Of Leaves, Allusondrugs, Ashes, As It Is, Beasts, City Of Ships, Dead!, Dead Harts, Decade, Devil Sold His Soul, The Early November, Idiom, Junius, Rolo Tomassi, The Swellers, Thomas Nicholas Band, Tim Vantol, When We Were Wolves, You Blew It and Zoax.

More bands will be announced in due course and tickets will be made available via alt-tickets.co.uk.