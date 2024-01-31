High On Fire announce summer UK and European tour, new album expected soon

High On Fire have announced a new tour of Europe and the UK for summer 2024, amid teases of a new album coming soon.
The stoner metal power trio announced yesterday (January 30) that they will play a series of shows across the continent in June and July. Cities and dates have been revealed and are available below, although venues still remain a mystery.
The announcement comes mere days after bassist Jeff Matz posted a photo of himself holding test pressings of the band’s as-yet-unannounced ninth studio album on High On Fire’s Instagram.
In the post, Matz confirmed Kurt Ballou was once again involved in the album. The Converge guitarist has produced the band’s every album since 2012’s De Vermis Mysteriis. The bassist also namedropped Alan Douches, who’s mastered three of High On Fire’s albums: 2007’s Death Is This Communication, De Vermis Mysteriis and 2018’s Electric Messiah.
Matz wrote in full: “I just listened to the vinyl test press of the new High On Fire album, it sounds incredible and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Kurt Ballou and Alan Douches really helped make this a sonically striking piece of work.”
The title track of Electric Messiah, High On Fire’s most recent album, won the Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance in 2019.
High On Fire’s ninth album will be the first with drummer Coady Willis, who joined in 2019.
High On Fire UK and European tour dates 2024
June 4th – Brno, Czechia
June 6th – Gdansk, Poland
June 8th – Norje, Sweden
June 10th – Hamburg, Germany
June 11th – Cologne, Germany
June 12th – Nijmegen, Netherlands
June 14th – London, England
June 15th – Manchester, England
June 16th – Glasgow, Scotland
June 17th – Leeds, England
June 18th – Bristol, England
June 20th – Wasquehal, France
June 21st – Dessel, Belgium
June 22nd – Copenhagen, Denmark
June 25th – Toulouse, France
June 26th – Bilbao, Spain
June 27th – Viviero, Spain
June 30th – Clisson, France
July 2nd – Aschaffenburg, Germany
July 3rd – Dudingen, Switzerland
July 4th – Torino, Italy
July 5th – Slunj, Croatia
July 6th – Vienna, Austria