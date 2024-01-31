High On Fire announce summer UK and European tour, new album expected soon

High On Fire have announced a new tour of Europe and the UK for summer 2024, amid teases of a new album coming soon.

The stoner metal power trio announced yesterday (January 30) that they will play a series of shows across the continent in June and July. Cities and dates have been revealed and are available below, although venues still remain a mystery.

The announcement comes mere days after bassist Jeff Matz posted a photo of himself holding test pressings of the band’s as-yet-unannounced ninth studio album on High On Fire’s Instagram.

In the post, Matz confirmed Kurt Ballou was once again involved in the album. The Converge guitarist has produced the band’s every album since 2012’s De Vermis Mysteriis. The bassist also namedropped Alan Douches, who’s mastered three of High On Fire’s albums: 2007’s Death Is This Communication, De Vermis Mysteriis and 2018’s Electric Messiah.

Matz wrote in full: “I just listened to the vinyl test press of the new High On Fire album, it sounds incredible and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Kurt Ballou and Alan Douches really helped make this a sonically striking piece of work.”

The title track of Electric Messiah, High On Fire’s most recent album, won the Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance in 2019.

High On Fire’s ninth album will be the first with drummer Coady Willis, who joined in 2019.

June 4th – Brno, Czechia

June 6th – Gdansk, Poland

June 8th – Norje, Sweden

June 10th – Hamburg, Germany

June 11th – Cologne, Germany

June 12th – Nijmegen, Netherlands

June 14th – London, England

June 15th – Manchester, England

June 16th – Glasgow, Scotland

June 17th – Leeds, England

June 18th – Bristol, England

June 20th – Wasquehal, France

June 21st – Dessel, Belgium

June 22nd – Copenhagen, Denmark

June 25th – Toulouse, France

June 26th – Bilbao, Spain

June 27th – Viviero, Spain

June 30th – Clisson, France

July 2nd – Aschaffenburg, Germany

July 3rd – Dudingen, Switzerland

July 4th – Torino, Italy

July 5th – Slunj, Croatia

July 6th – Vienna, Austria

