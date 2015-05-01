High On Fire, Asphyx added to Damnation lineup

High On Fire have been added to the bill for this year’s Damnation Festival in Leeds.

The US riff merchants will appear at Leeds University Union on November 7 (Saturday) as part of the 11th instalment of the metal event – which is this year headlined by At The Gates.

Also among the latest acts to be confirmed are Dutch metal veterans Asphyx, Norwegian black metallers Vried, prog rockers The Ocean and English band The Wounded Kings.

California power trio High On Fire will release seventh album Luminiferous on June 22 via Century Media.

Ticket prices for Damnation have been frozen at £36, as a thanks for the continued support from fans over the past decade. Tickets are available at www.damnationfestival.co.uk