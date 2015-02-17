At The Gates to headline Damnation

At The Gates have been named as headliners for this year’s Damnation Festival in Leeds.

The Swedish metal icons will make what will be their only UK appearance of 2015 on the Jagermeister Stage at Leeds University Union on Saturday, November 7.

The band say: “We are very happy to announce that At The Gates will be a part of the Damnation Festival 2015. Especially fun to be back on Yorkshire soil where it all started back in the day on Deaf/Peaceville Records. See you there folks.”

At The Gates are the first of 27 bands to be announced for the 11th instalment of the festival, which organisers say will have a reduced capacity this year to ease fans’ concerns over congestion following last year’s sold out event.

Ticket prices will also be frozen at £36.

Festival director Gavin McInally says: “We plan to once again deliver the best lineup of music the UK will see this year at a cost to our fans which is also unrivalled. Having At The Gates as our first announcement can be taken as a statement of our intent for 2015.

“Our capacity has been decreased, our ticket prices will remain the same and by the time we’ve completed our four stages, we fully expect another sold out day of Damnation this November.”

See the festival website for upcoming announcements and ticket details.

At The Gates released latest album At War With Reality last year – their first new music in nearly 20 years.