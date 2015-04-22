High On Fire get political on Luminiferous

High On Fire have confirmed details of their rebellious seventh album.

The California power trio will release Luminiferous on June 22 via Century Media. Recorded at GodCity Studios in Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou, the album is the follow-up to 2012’s De Vermis Mysteriis.

Frontman Matt Pike says: “We’re doing our part to expose the elite and the fingers they have in religion, media, governments and financial world downfall and their relationship to all of our extraterrestrial connections in the race to control this world.

“Wake up, it’s happening. All while we stare at a socially engineered lie we think of as normality. Unless we wake from the dream, there will come true doom.”

LUMINIFEROUS TRACKLIST