Hey! Hello! in first headline tour

Ginger Wildheart’s band Hey! Hello! have announced their first-ever headline tour for next month.

They’ll play nine shows in Italy and the UK, unveiling material from their upcoming album, in the lead-up to his annual birthday bash in London on December 17. Support is provided by Dirt Box Disco and a Ginger acoustic set.

The tour follows their opening slots with the Wildhearts earlier this year.

Hey! Hello! say: “The shows will unite everyone by music, involving the audience as much as the band. We can’t change the entire world – but we can change our world by using positive thought and actions, and we’ll spread this message to every pair of ears that we come into contact with. Hey! Hello! choose to be positive, therefore our music reflects that intention. This is the sound of joy.”

The band have launched a teaser video for their upcoming single Automatic Love. Tour tickets are on sale now.

Hey! Hello! tour

Dec 04: Vercelli Officine Sonore, Italy

Dec 05: Pordenone Rocktown, Italy

Dec 06: Velden Bluesiana, Italy

Dec 07: Padova Grindhouse, Italy

Dec 10: York Fibbers, UK

Dec 11: Stockton Georgian Theatre, UK

Dec 12: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Dec 13: Edinburgh Electric Circus, UK

Dec 14: Stoke Sugarmill, UK

Dec 17: London Forum, UK – Ginger’s Birthday Bash