Hetfield hated just like Nickelback, claims Kroeger

Metallica frontman James Hetfield believes he's hated on the same level as Nickelback, says Chad Kroeger.

The Canadian band are well used to dealing with negative reaction from the internet, such as a recent attempt to have them blocked from playing the UK, and they tend to respond with good humour.

But Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger, Chad’s brother, is friends with Hetfield – and says the pair feel as if they face the same amount of online anger.

Chad tells Radio Nova: “Mike hangs out with James a lot in Maui. The two of them are hanging out a lot together. And right when you think that you’re the only one who gets it — the backlash — Mike’s like, ‘Oh no. James pretty much thinks the entire world hates him.’

“I’m like, ‘Really?’ Suddenly I don’t feel so bad any more.”

Nickelback released their eighth album No Fixed Address this week. Kroeger says he finds it overwhelming to think his music will be around long after he’s gone.

“A friend of mine was saying, ‘As long as there’s music being played, you’ll be for ever in history – how does that feel?’

“I can’t imagine, a hundred years from now, somebody enjoying our songs. It’s daunting. It makes you feel small to have created something that could be enjoyed, or hated, for years. I’d love to somehow hear what somebody would say a hundred years from now, how they would respond to it or think about it.”

Kroeger recently said he finds tabloid speculation about his marriage to Avril Lavinge “amusing” but it sometimes upset his family.