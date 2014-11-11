Chad Kroeger 'amused' by tabloid rumour mill

Chad Kroeger says he finds the rumour mill surrounding his marriage to Avril Lavigne "very amusing."

And the Nickelback frontman says he doesn’t pay much attention to tabloid rumours, except when it impacts on his family. Ongoing speculation about his marriage can upset those close to him, Kroeger says.

He tells ET Canada: “My family members hear this stuff and then they call me up very concerned. My dad calls me up and he’s just like, ‘I haven’t slept in two days, what’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘Dad you’re not buying all this crap are you?’ I get to hear all the rumour mill stuff. I find it very amusing.

“When you’re standing in the checkout line at the grocery store and you look over and it’s your face on there. Not the Kardashians and Brangelinas – it’s Chavril. You’re like, ‘Can I buy all these? So that no one can see?’”

Nickelback release their eighth album No Fixed Address on November 17. They head out on a mammoth North American tour in February.

