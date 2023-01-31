Here's what Tool would sound like with Taylor Swift on lead vocals

Mashups are like catnip to everyone at Metal Hammer, so you can imagine our interest was piqued when someone had crushed a Tool classic into a Taylor Swift single to see what would happen.

YouTuber William Maranci, the self-styled "CEO of cursed mashups" has thoughtfully fused Tool's Stinkfist from their 1996 masterpiece Ænima to Taylor Swift' 2012 single We Are Never Getting Back Together, with excellent results.

Tool fans – who helped dislodge the pop icon from the top of the Billboard 200 in 2019 following the release of Fear Inoculum – were surprisingly positive in the dreaded comments section.

"Sometimes, I am glad I know next to nothing about music theory," writes Nate Grenko. "This is one of those times. I cannot fathom how these work so perfectly together. Any knowledge would ruin the magic."

"This person figured out a way to upset every Taylor Swift and Tool fan at the same time – sick move," commented Gala Fawkes Random Stuff.

"My only complaint is you should've called this 'Stinkswift'," adds portabletiger in such a baller move that it was pinned to the top of the comment chain by William Maranci himself.

Check it out below.

In other Tool news, it was recently revealed that frontman Maynard James Keenan will be hosting a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu class next month for beginners in Arizona.

“Jiu-jitsu is about finding your boundaries," the grapple enthusiast told Metal Hammer. "It’s a humbling experience, because there’s always somebody who’s much better than you are.

"If you can get your head around that and accept that and really just be concerned about yourself, learn about your boundaries, learn about your place in the world, then you can exceed and move forward with whatever limitations you have.”