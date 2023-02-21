Here's what Rust In Peace would sound like if James Hetfield fronted Megadeth

If you have the memory of an elephant and a fondness for metal mash-ups, then the name johnp82 should ring some bells.

Several days after the release of the Metallica single Lux Æterna, YouTuber John had uploaded his own take on the first single from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. In a moment of inspired genius, he dubbed James Hetfield's vocals from the 1983 classic Hit The Lights over the new track and birthed an old school banger.

In the weeks since, he's been working away on splicing tracks from Megadeth's classic 1990 album Rust In Peace with James Hetfield's vocals from choice cuts from Metallica's earlier back catalogue. While it's unclear whether John will be uploading each reimagined Rust In Peace song in the coming weeks, he's certainly off to a flyer with a handful of tracks in the bag already.

While Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield's relationship has been somewhat strained since the Megadeth frontman was fired by Metallica four decades ago, these mash-ups offer a tantalising glimpse of an alternate metal reality.

In other Megadeth news, the band recently added a run of summer European shows to their itinerary.

The opening night of the tour will take place at the legendary Budokan in Tokyo on February 27. The show, which features special guest and former guitarist Marty Friedman, will be streamed live.

Catch the band at the following venues:

27 Feb: Budokan, Tokyo, Japan

28 Feb: Osaka Grand Cube, Osaka, Japan

24 Mar: Flemington Racecourse, Knotfest Melbourne, Australia

25 Mar: Centennial Park, Knotfest Sydney, Australia

25 Feb: Showgrounds, Knotfest Brisbane, Australia

31 Mar: WestWorld, Arizona Bike Week, Scottsdale, AZ

16 Jul: Ohio State Reformatory, Inkcarceration Festival, Mansfield, OH

23 Jul: Spodek, Katowice, Poland

26 Jul: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Sea Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

31 Jul: Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

02 Aug: Smukfest 2023, Skanderborg Dyrehave, Denmark

04 Aug: Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany

10 Aug: Leyendas del Rock Festival, Alicante, Spain

13 Aug: Bloodstock Open Air, Catton Park, Walton on Trent, UK

16 Aug: Summer Breeze 2023, Dinkelsbuehl Airfield, Germany

17 Aug: Enteria Arena, Pardubice, Czech Republic

19 Aug: Dynamo Open Air, Eindhoven, Netherlands

22 Aug: Olympica, Paris, France

25 Aug: Riverside Festival, Aarburg, Switzerland