Here are our 17 favourite Prime Day deals that are still running

The last 48-hours have been a whirlwind of Prime Day deals covering just about anything you can imagine. Amazon along with other online retailers have begun to wind down the bargains – but that doesn't mean you can't still pick up a bargain or two.

We've sifted through several sites and hand-picked 17 late Prime Day sales that are still running. Be warned: these could disappear at any time, so if something here piques your interest, get in quick.

Late UK Prime Day deals

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ : Were £119.95 , now £99.95

For the first time ever, save £20 on a pair of our favourite budget earbuds. They boast comfortable fit, ridiculously good battery life and unbelievable sound for the money. If you buy one thing this Prime Day, these should top your list. Offer ends on 24 June, or earlier if stocks run out. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: Were £219 , now £179, save £40

If you want super fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling to turn down the outside world, these are the buds to go for. They're currently available with a massive £40 discount at Laptops Direct.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 , now £294.95

The team over at Bose have lopped an impressive £55 off the price of their awesome 700 series. These are seriously good cans and are in our list of the best headphones for music for good reason.View Deal

Philips Fidelio X3: Were £299 , now £249.95

Here at Louder, we love the Philips Fidelio X3 wired headphones. They’re robustly built for indoor use, are comfortable to wear and have superb sound. Get them from Amazon.View Deal

JBL Boombox 2: Was £399 , now £299

The JBL Boombox 2 has a place in our loudest Bluetooth speakers guide thanks to its massive sound. Over at Currys PC World, you can save £100 on it right now!View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Speaker: Was £299.99 , now £249

If you live and breathe rock and roll you almost certainly appreciate the history of legendary amp brand Marshall. But did you know they make killer Bluetooth speakers too? The Stanmore II not only looks the part - and comes in black, natch - but it is capable of stream music from your phone with a range of up to 10 metres. What's more, it boasts a 50 watt class D amplifier driving its almighty subwoofer.View Deal

Amazon Echo /w TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb: £89.99 , now £69.99

Start up your smart home with this cracking deal on the Amazon Echo with a TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb. The device itself is great and once plugged in, you'll be unsure how you ever managed without it.

View Deal

Apple TV 4K (32GB): Was £169 , now £149, save £20

If you have a 4K TV and have yet to dive into the world of Apple TV, then this is a pretty neat deal. Hook it up to your TV, log in and you’re away. You’ll also be able to dive into Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes and more.View Deal

Johnnie Walker Double Black: £42.50 , now £29.90

The Double Black shares many of the characteristics with the Johnnie Walker 12 year old but with the smokiness ramped up. No age statement on this blended whisky, but a dependable dram which for less than 30 notes is a must-buy at Amazon.View Deal

Late US Prime Day deals

Beats by Dr. Dre: Were $349.99 , now $189.99

Best Buy have lifted the lid on this stunning deal on this pair of Beats Studio³ Camo Collection wireless noise cancelling over ear headphones. Save a whopping $160 right now.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro headphones: $299 now $149 at Walmart

There are two levels of noise cancelling on board the Solos: Active Noise Cancelling for shutting almost everything out, and Transparency mode which lets in some of the outside world. Despite being power hungry settings, you'll still get up to 22 hours playtime. They look mean and lean, too.View Deal

Audio Pro Addon T3: Was $199 , now $149

This chunky noise maker has 25% off the list price thanks to the team at Amazon. Build quality is brilliant and it boasts awesome audio.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Were $149.99 , now $99.99

Best Buy have chopped a good chunk of change from the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. They’re water resistant, have built in mic and a battery life of 11 hours. True wireless at a great price.View Deal

Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbud: $84.99 , now $42.77

Another brilliant deal from Amazon US on these Skullcandy earbuds. A nice little saving taking them to just over 40 bucks is quite a deal, especially when you factor in the fact they’re sweat resistant and have a 16 hour battery. Available in Mint, Black, Deep Red or IndigoView Deal

Def Leppard: The Hysteria Singles: Was $99.98 , now $72.99

This brilliant box set contains all the 7-inch singles from Def Leppard’s massive Hysteria album and was released to coincide with the record’s 30th anniversary. Also includes a booklet with an intro by frontman Joe Elliott.View Deal

AC/DC: Power Up: Was $34.98 , now $19.80

AC/DC's long-awaited 17th studio album Power Up was released in November last year and it gave everyone a much-needed boost after a pretty awful 2020. The boys at their very best – and there’s 43% off the 180g vinyl at Amazon. View Deal