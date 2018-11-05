Henry Cow's John Greaves to release new album on Manticore Records

Former Henry Cow and National Health bassist John Greaves has signed to the legendary Manticore label and will release a new album, Life Size, on November 30.

“When Greg Lake wanted me to be the artistic director of the renaissance of Manticore he was very precise: 'I don’t want Manticore to be nostalgic but respectful and helpful of any great talent, old or new. We don't want to be a progressive only label but open to any kind of music for progressive it is not a genre but an intention'," Manticore Records president Max Marchini states.

“It's a great honor to be able to continue his quality control and tradition of perfectionism and creativity. And I am lucky enough to have trusting friends who help me and to share with projects: Regina Lake, Alberto Callegari at the amazing Elfo Recording Studios and Manticore artist Annie Barbazza. Our aim is to live up to Greg Lake's vision and production skills with new albums that can match his demanding standards. I have been lucky enough to work with one of the most respected and talented British composers, Welsh-born John Greaves who is a true living legend in alternative music.”

Life Size features King Crimson guitarist Jakko Jakszyk as well as a contribution from Greaves' old friend Robert Wyatt. The album was recorded and mastered to exemplary sound standards in audiophile premium coloured vinyl and golden high-end CDs. This first pressing will be of 1,000 CD and 500 vinyl only.

"Life Size is an album of stunning beauty and inner grace and sure will be a classic for the future, and intended to be the logical sequel to the critically acclaimed Songs, which, by the way, has been remastered at our Elfo Studios to state of the art sound quality and re-issued by Dark Companion Records," adds Marchini.