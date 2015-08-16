Hendrix family settle legal battle

A legal battle between Jimi Hendrix’s siblings has been resolved.

Jimi’s brother Leon and adopted sister Janie were at odds over the use of the Hendrix name and reached an out-of-court agreement, the Seattle Times reports.

Janie Hendrix runs Experience Hendrix, which owns the rights to Jimi’s estate, while Leon Hendrix and his partner Andrew Pitsicalis are behind HendrixLicensing.com, which paid an undisclosed sum in damages related to the sale of merchandise.

The case centred on Janie Hendrix’s claim that her brother’s firm was committing trademark infringement.

In June, Experience Hendrix launched a lawsuit against Janie Hendrix’s ex husband over an allegedly stolen guitar worth $750,000.

