Hellfest announce 350 bands over six stages for mammoth 2022 event

Back in February, Hellfest 2021 was cancelled. The much-loved annual event, held Clisson in Loire-Atlantique, France, had already shelved its 2020 edition, and a second fallow year hit the organisers hard. “We hoped for the best," they said in a statement, "but the worst is coming."

Well, roll on 2022, for Hellfest will return, with a significantly expanded schedule and a line-up that features some of the biggest names in rock and metal. Now taking place over two weekends, the first run of dates on June 17, 18 and 19 will feature headliners Deftones, Faith No More and Avenged Sevenfold, while the second sees Scorpions, Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses and Metallica join the fray on June 23, 24, 25 and 26.

Tickets for the first weekend of Hellfest have been sold out since late 2019, while tickets for the second weekend will go on general sale from the Hellfest website on July 7. There will be a pre-sale on July 6 for fans who've already purchased tickets to the first weekend.

Other big names on the bill include Whitesnake, Ministry, Black Label Society, Volbeat, Warduna, Alice Cooper, Megadeth (twice), Bring Me The Horizon, Nightwish, Sabaton, Helloween, Rise Against, Hatebreed, Suicidal Tendencies and, well, think of a band. They're probably playing.

In a statement, Hellfest organisers say, "What can we say except that we are proud (and excited) to finally unveil the long-awaited line up of our anniversary edition! Keeping such a line up as a secret for several weeks has been no easy task, especially in the last few days…

"It’s been more than 16 months since our work rhythm was turned upside down by the arrival of this virus, since the live music industry was extinguished. Despite this, our confidence has never been affected and we have kept working with a positive mindset.

"The frustration of two years without a festival has led us to dream even bigger about our reunion! In 2022, we are offering a new and unique format spread over 10 days! Never done before, this formula will, without a doubt, remain in the history of so-called "extreme" music! Twice as historic, because this formula is meant to exist only in 2022 and will not happen again in the years to come."