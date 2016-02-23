Hell Or Highwater sign deal for album no.2

Hell Or Highwater have signed a deal with Spinefarm Records/Search & Destroy to release their second studio album.

The band, led by Atreyu mainman Brandon Saller, will launch Vista later this year. And they’ve issued a teaser video for the follow-up to last full-length album Begin Again, which came out in 2011. View it below.

Vocalist Saller says: “We’re so incredibly excited to be a part of the Spinefarm/Search & Destroy family. We’ve been crafting this album for two years and can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Saller is joined in the lineup by drummer Kyle Rosa, bassist Nick Maldonado and guitarists Joey Bradford and Jon Hoover.

Further album details will be issued in due course.