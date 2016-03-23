Helhorse premiere new video for Hell Of A Ride

Danish sludge punks Helhorse are premiering their new video for Hell Of A Ride.

Hell Of A Ride is taken from Helhorse’s upcoming self-titled album, and the video was created by Plastic Kid who has worked with the likes of Volbeat and Bring Me The Horizon.

“It’s heavy, catchy and a real fire starter,” say the band. “We couldn’t be prouder of it and the vibe of song embodies the vibe of the album well. Helhorse is firing from all cylinders these days and we can’t wait to unleash the album and to play theses tracks live. We had a blast shooting this video.”

