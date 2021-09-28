Heilung launch their own mead and beer

Neo-folk proggers Heilung have announced that they have launched their own range of both mead and beer.

The beer, named Alu and the mead named Mjøðr, have been created by the Dutch (award winning) artisanal ale expert Nevel and the renowned Danish meadery Mjødgård Bryggeri, and is being sold through the rock band beer, wine and spirit specialists Spirits Of Rock.

"It´'s feasting time," say the band. "We wish you all a pleasant autumn equinox , the time where we reap what we have sown and enjoy the bounty of the harvest. This year, we have a special sort of harvest to share with you: Our very first batch of our very own Alu and Mjøðr. We have always liked the idea of creating a beer and a mead, and thanks to our dear collaborators in Doomstar Bookings it all got set in motion this year.

"The choice of breweries landed on one of the oldest Danish mead breweries Mjødgård and the well renowned Dutch beer brewers Nevel Wild Ales. Please note: This is by no means a cheap, mass-produced product with a band logo on top, this is something we have been developing after our own taste for quite some time, and pored all our love into, like with everything we do. Skåååååål!"

At the same time, in celebration of the collaboration, Season of Mist and Heilung have created special and extremely limited hand-made 'mead cups', which are available in three different colours. You can view the cups , mead and beer below.

Get mead/beer.

Get mead cups.

(Image credit: Press)