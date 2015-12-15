Heights offer free download of Carol Of The Bells cover

Heights have made their cover of Christmas classic Carol Of The Bells available as a free download through Prog.

The track will be available via Spotify from next week, but readers can download it now for free via this link. It’s also available to stream below.

Guitarist Al Heslop says: “I chose Carol Of The Bells as I’ve always been a fan of the harmony in particular and it just has that Christmassy atmosphere from the very first note of the melody – plus everyone loves Home Alone.

“I thought it had good scope to be given a ‘rocked up’ Heights feel to it, whilst keeping the main melody at the heart and trying not to be too OTT in the prog stakes. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Heights released their album Phantasia On The High Processions Of Sun, Moon And Countless Stars Above, in April this year via Basick Records.