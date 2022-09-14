Hedvig Mollestad streams brand new track All Flights Cancelled

Norwegian jazz prog guitarist Hedvig Mollestad has streamed a brand new track All Flights Cancelled, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from Mollestad's upcoming album Maternity Beat, which she's recorded with the Trondheim Jazz Orchestra and which will be released through Rune Grammafon Records on November 18.

Originally commissioned in 2019 by the Molde International Jazz Festival and Midtnorsk Jazzsenter, Mollestad felt compelled to compose a new and far more personal work that weighed her own privileged experiences with parenting and nurturing against the harsh political realities unfolding before her.

The Covid-19 pandemic put pay to the original idea, driving home how the economic systems in which we are all complicit tear apart humanity’s far less fortunate.

“I think it is such a harsh contrast—such irony, how we can be so loving to those closest to us, teaching them how every person has the same value,” Mollestad says. “And yet the lives we maintain prop up systems that prevent all humans from achieving equality and value.”

Mollestad will play two UK shows this September. She'll appear billed as Hedvig And Friends at Cafe OTO on September 19 and also with the Hedvig Mollestad Trio at Electrowerkz on September 20.

Maternity Beat will be released as a double vinyl album CD and digital release

(Image credit: Rune Grammofon)

Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra: Maternity Beat

1 - On the Horizon Part 1

2 - On the Horizon Part 2

3 - Do Re Mi Ma Ma

4 - Donna Ovis Peppa

5 - Little Lucid Demons / Alfons

6 - All Flights Cancelled

7 - Her Own Shape

8 - Maternity Beat

9 - Maternity Suite