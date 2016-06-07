Trending

Hed PE to release album Forever in July

By Metal Hammer  

Reggae-rock outfit Hed PE to launch their 10th record while touring the US this summer

Hed PE will release their 10th album Forever on July 22.

The reggae-rock outfit will launch the follow-up to 2014’s Evolution while on tour in the US next month.

Vocalist Jared Gomes says: “We here at Hed PE come to bring inspirational music for the worldwide family. I want my people to know its okay to fall, just get the fuck up.

“Our mission is to go forward with our music and shine a light in the darkness. Blending metal, reggae, hip hop and punk, we’ve cultivated a worldwide underground following. Inspiring revolution and reflection every step of the way.”

Hed PE’s album Forever can be pre-ordered via their Facebook page and further album details will be released in due course.

Hed PE tour dates 2016

Jun 07: Iowa City Gabe’s, IA
Jun 08: Minneapolis Veer Union, MN
Jun 09: Sioux City Hard Rock Cafe, IA
Jun 10: Omaha Shamrock’s Pub & Grill, NE
Jun 11: Spearfish Z Bar, SD
Jun 12: Bismarck Rock Point, ND
Jun 14: Idaho Falls Venue, ID
Jun 15: Lewiston Boomtown, ID
Jun 16: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Jun 17: Portland Rock Hard PDX, OR
Jun 18: Chico Lost On Main, CA
Jun 19: Oakland Metro, CA
Jun 20: Los Angeles Veer Union, CA
Jun 21: Phoenix Alice Cooperstown, AZ
Jun 22: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV
Jun 23: Saint Rocke Hermose Beach, CA
Jul 24: Pekin Twisted Spoke Saloon, IL
Jul 29: Braidwood Top Fuel Saloon, IL
Jul 30: Arlington Home Bar, IL

