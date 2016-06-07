Hed PE to release album Forever in July

Hed PE will release their 10th album Forever on July 22.

The reggae-rock outfit will launch the follow-up to 2014’s Evolution while on tour in the US next month.

Vocalist Jared Gomes says: “We here at Hed PE come to bring inspirational music for the worldwide family. I want my people to know its okay to fall, just get the fuck up.

“Our mission is to go forward with our music and shine a light in the darkness. Blending metal, reggae, hip hop and punk, we’ve cultivated a worldwide underground following. Inspiring revolution and reflection every step of the way.”

Hed PE’s album Forever can be pre-ordered via their Facebook page and further album details will be released in due course.

Jun 07: Iowa City Gabe’s, IA

Jun 08: Minneapolis Veer Union, MN

Jun 09: Sioux City Hard Rock Cafe, IA

Jun 10: Omaha Shamrock’s Pub & Grill, NE

Jun 11: Spearfish Z Bar, SD

Jun 12: Bismarck Rock Point, ND

Jun 14: Idaho Falls Venue, ID

Jun 15: Lewiston Boomtown, ID

Jun 16: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Jun 17: Portland Rock Hard PDX, OR

Jun 18: Chico Lost On Main, CA

Jun 19: Oakland Metro, CA

Jun 20: Los Angeles Veer Union, CA

Jun 21: Phoenix Alice Cooperstown, AZ

Jun 22: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jun 23: Saint Rocke Hermose Beach, CA

Jul 24: Pekin Twisted Spoke Saloon, IL

Jul 29: Braidwood Top Fuel Saloon, IL

Jul 30: Arlington Home Bar, IL