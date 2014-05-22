Trending

Evolution marks return to Hed PE's 'heavier roots'

By Louder  

Self-styled G Punk heroes return with ninth album

null

Hed PE have revealed the tracklist for their upcoming ninth album.

Evolution is released on Monday, July 21, and is the band’s first since 2010’s Truth Rising.

According to the Californian band, the 12-tracks on Evolution mark a return to their “heavier roots”. The album is released on Pavement Entertainment.

SInger Jahred says: “Hed PE is stoked to become part of the Pavement Family. They are the perfect record label to release our new album Evolution, because it’s heavy as fuck and the label specialises in heavy music.

“I appreciate the fact that Pavement understands our commitment to underground music and art, and I look forward to getting this album out.”

Evolution tracklist

  1. No Turning Back

  2. Lost In Babylon

  3. Jump The Fence

  4. 2many Games

  5. No Tomorrow

  6. Let It Rain

  7. One More Body

  8. Never Alone

  9. The Higher Crown

  10. Nowhere2go

  11. Let It Burn

  12. Hold On

See more Louder news