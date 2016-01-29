HeavyCon is coming to London

HeavyCon, a new rock and metal convention, will launch this autumn. The event is to be held at ExCel London in Royal Victoria Dock between September 30 and October 2. The organisers promise a wide range of activities, from artist Q&As and workshops to collections of memorabilia and merchandise. There will be 150 stalls stocking rock and metal-related items, as well as film screenings and meet-and-greets.

“HeavyCon is a unique opportunity for fans of rock and metal to immerse themselves in the world they love at the first-ever show of its kind,” say the organisers. “Rock and metal’s living legends - plus stars-in-the-making and key figures from behind-the-scenes - will be in attendance at the ultimate fan convention alongside gear, stage props and memorabilia that have shaped the last fifty years of riotous rebellion.“

Further details will be announced shortly, and tickets will go on sale on February 5.

More information about HeavyCon.