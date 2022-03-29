Heart's Ann Wilson releases new single A Moment In Heaven

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has returned with new single A Moment In Heaven. The track is lifted from her forthcoming record, Fierce Bliss, due out on April 29 via Silver Lining.

A Moment In Heaven captures the feeling of momentary bliss when working in the music industry after achieving success. Wilson explores the anxiety that can soon follow such a moment, and how the spotlight can easily disappear if the success is not soon replicated.

The single follows her two previously-released new offerings, the Eurythmics cover Missionary Man, and Greed.

Speaking of the new track, Wilson explains, “It’s one of those anti-Hollywood screed things, the meat grinder of the music image maker machine and what it feels like to be on the inside of that.

"All of a sudden, it’s ‘happening’ on all thrusters, you’ve got a number one record and everyone’s pouring champagne telling you how much you ‘deserve this.’ You’re in heaven! But then the cruel reality comes down… what’s the next one?

"Can you follow that? It’s all about the short-lived glamour and ecstasy of being successful in the rock business.”

Of the creative process behind the upcoming album, Wilson says, "I had originally intended to go in, record a few songs and see what I had, but it just took on this life.

"At Sound Stage in Nashville, Kenny Wayne Shepherd came in and played on a couple songs. He was a whole other influence coming in. He just played his butt off, and with the gospel singers and everything else coming together, the whole project just started to grow.”

Wilson continues, “I’d known Warren Haynes from Gov’t Mule for a while. We’d written a couple songs together with Gov’t Mule playing, and those rounded out the record. So all of a sudden, where there was no record before, suddenly I had eleven cool songs that I really liked."

Listen to A Moment In Heaven below: