Heart's Ann Wilson shares new single Missionary Man

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has released a new single, Missionary Man. The track is lifted from her forthcoming album, Fierce Bliss, scheduled to arrive on April 29 via Silver Lining Music.

Originally released by Eurythmics in 1986 on their sixth Revenge, Wilson's take sits among other covers of classic songs, including Queen’s Love Of My Life and Robin Trower’s Bridge of Sighs.



Speaking of the creative process behind the upcoming album, she says, "I had originally intended to go in, record a few songs and see what I had, but it just took on this life.

"At Sound Stage in Nashville, Kenny Wayne Shepherd came in and played on a couple songs. He was a whole other influence coming in. He just played his butt off, and with the gospel singers and everything else coming together, the whole project just started to grow.”

Wilson continues, “I’d known Warren Haynes from Gov’t Mule for a while. We’d written a couple songs together with Gov’t Mule playing, and those rounded out the record. So all of a sudden, where there was no record before, suddenly I had eleven cool songs that I really liked."

Listen to Missionary Man below:



Last month, Wilson released the singles Fierce Bliss and Greed. Discussing the latter offering, she explains, "Greed is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want MORE. Whether it be money, sex, power or ecstasy, it fires our craving. It happens with all of us.

"When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you're caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments.

"I think people who claim to have made every decision from a root of pure idealism, and never done anything dark or greedy, is lying. I think everybody who ventures into especially the music industry hoping for a career with big success, ends up making these Faustian bargains at some point even if only briefly. It's an aggressive song and I think I write best when I'm angry."

Ann Wilson Fierce Bliss tracklist:

Greed

Black Wing

Bridge of Sighs

Fighten for Life

Love of My Life (feat. Vince Gill)

Missionary Man

Gladiator

Forget Her

A Moment in Heaven

Angel’s Blues*

As the World Turns

*CD and digital formats only