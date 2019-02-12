Heart will bring “fresh energy” to reunion shows

Earlier this week, Heart’s three-year hiatus came to an end when it was announced that they’d head out on the Love Alive tour later this year.

The band had been inactive since 2016, with Nancy subsequently working on her Roadcase Royale project and Ann launching a solo career.

But now they’re back and they say that they’ll bring a “fresh energy” to the shows and that the live dates will “look, feel and sound bigger than other Heart tours so far.”

Ann tells radio station Eagle 102.3: “Love Alive is a song and a sentiment that goes back a long way with us. It goes forward too. It’s a hopeful, positive and universal vibe like we feel this tour will be.

Nancy adds: “I think the tour will spark some positive new energy as we rediscover some of our iconic songs and also some fan favourites.

“Calling the tour Love Alive was something Ann and I felt instantly good about. We have always had many love-themed mottos along the way like Love Rules, Love Wins, Love is It – and of course it’s a very cool song as well.”

As for their three-year hiatus, Nancy says it was time for Heart to have a break, and adds: “We’d been slogging through tour after tour fairly non-stop and were starting to burn out a little bit. Things had just reached a heavy climax.

“Working with Roadcase Royale was a life-saver. Writing brand new songs playing shows and delivering a new album with them was the medicine my soul needed."

Ann adds: “Both Nancy and I have stretched our wings in life these last three years. We’ve both lived and loved. We have breathed and travelled and experienced life. We come to this tour with fresh energy and oxygen.”

"I think this tour should look, feel and sound bigger than other Heart tours so far," adds Nancy.

Heart will be joined on the road by Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, Sheryl Crow, Elle King and Lucie Silvas – with Nancy revealing that 2019 is “a good year to show the collective impact of some powerful women in music.”

She adds: “We would usually steer clear of the female-centric concept, but in the light of current events it seems like the right statement at the right time.”

Find a list of Heart’s tour dates below.

Heart Love Alive 2019 tour

Jul 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 11: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 14: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 16: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jul 17: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 20: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 21: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Centre, NY

Jul 23: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 24: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire, NH

Jul 26: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Theatre, OH

Jul 29: Bethel Woods Centre For The Arts, NY

Jul 30: Syracuse St Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 01: Burgettstown Keybank Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 04: Cleveland Blossom Music Theatre, OH

Aug 05: Detroit DTE Energy Music Pavilion, MI

Aug 07: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 08: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 10: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Aug 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Aug 13: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 16: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 17: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 19: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 20: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion, TX

Aug 23: Dallas Dos Equis pavilion, TX

Aug 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 27: Chula Vista North Islannd Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 28: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 30: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 31: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 03: Porland Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, OR

Sep 04: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 08: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Sep 09: Hollywood Bowl, CA